Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

White Oak police arrest husband of slain woman at Longview hotel

James Alexander was arrested at a Longview hotel on Wednesday. He is accused of murder in...
James Alexander was arrested at a Longview hotel on Wednesday. He is accused of murder in connection with the death of his wife.(White Oak Police Department)
By Jamey Boyum and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE OAK, Texas (KLTV) - An arrest has been made in connection with the shooting death of a White Oak woman.

According to the White Oak Police Department, James Alexander was arrested around 4 p.m. at a Longview hotel in connection with the death of his wife, Kimberly Alexander. He was booked into the Gregg County Jail on a charge of murder.

The Gregg County Sheriffs Office assisted in the arrest.

Kimberly Alexander, 61, was discovered Monday afternoon in the 100 block of Larkspur Street in White Oak. Police Chief Terry Roach said no weapon was found nearby, and it appears that only one shot was fired. He said Kimberly Alexander lived in the home with her husband and son.

Previous reporting:

White Oak woman found shot to death in home

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time
The White Oak Police Department is investigating a Monday shooting death as a possible homicide.
White Oak woman found shot to death in home
A new Brookshire's grocery store is now open in Bossier City, La.
Brookshire Grocery Company sells pharmacy business to Walgreen’s
Texas Church Security Coalition will meet today to go over new state law at Green Acres Baptist...
Texas Church Security Coalition holds meeting over new state law at Green Acres Baptist Church
James Brewer, Longview ISD High School principal
Longview High School principal James Brewer dies at 65

Latest News

Whaley Street intersection in Longview.
City of Longview to convert 2 intersections to 4-way stops
Zavalla Police searching for 2 suspects in multi-county string of diesel thefts.
Zavalla diesel theft connected to similar East Texas crimes
Nacogdoches Fire Department
WebXtra: $43M bond would include millions for Nacogdoches fire departments
Nacogdoches Fire Department
WebXtra: $43M bond would include millions for Nacogdoches fire departments