White Oak police arrest husband of slain woman at Longview hotel

WHITE OAK, Texas (KLTV) - An arrest has been made in connection with the shooting death of a White Oak woman.

According to the White Oak Police Department, James Alexander was arrested around 4 p.m. at a Longview hotel in connection with the death of his wife, Kimberly Alexander. He was booked into the Gregg County Jail on a charge of murder.

The Gregg County Sheriffs Office assisted in the arrest.

Kimberly Alexander, 61, was discovered Monday afternoon in the 100 block of Larkspur Street in White Oak. Police Chief Terry Roach said no weapon was found nearby, and it appears that only one shot was fired. He said Kimberly Alexander lived in the home with her husband and son.

