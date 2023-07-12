WebXtra: Tyler City Council approves funding to improve low-income communities

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Community Development Manager Larry Everett brought forth a request at Wednesday’s meeting to approve the budget for the City of Tyler Community Development Block Grant for the upcoming fiscal year.

The department has several projects planned for the upcoming year that require this funding. They asked for the approval of $1,143,896 to go towards projects including affordable single-family home construction in the Hidden Palace neighborhood, the improvement of more public parks and assisting at least 10 qualifying families with down payments on homes.

They will also use the money to demolish substandard homes in low to moderate income areas.

