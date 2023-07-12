Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Gregg, Smith County first responders undergo active shooter training

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas first responders underwent active shooter training, this time with the involvement of firefighters.

Police and firefighters from Gregg and Smith counties joined together today in an active shooter drill at Spring Hill School in Longview.

Sponsored through ALERRT (Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training), EMS and firefighters were included because of their extensive medical training, and the critical timing involved in getting to the injured, and getting them out quickly for medical treatment.

Also focusing on communication, in that one person must take command of a situation on the police end, and on the medical end to ensured a rapid and effective response.

Instructors talk about how important the frequent training is.

Active shooter training.
