Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

WebXtra: $43M bond would include millions for Nacogdoches fire departments

By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Nacogdoches City Council on Wednesday agreed to move forward with a nearly $44 million bond that would pay for several city projects.

The most significant expense is nearly $17 million toward new fire stations. They are considering merging fire stations #5 and #2 as one grand central fire station. Stations #1 and #3 are to be relocated. Interim Fire Chief Brown explains the plans for the department.

The council will meet with financial advisors and a bond counsel later this week.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time
The White Oak Police Department is investigating a Monday shooting death as a possible homicide.
White Oak woman found shot to death in home
A new Brookshire's grocery store is now open in Bossier City, La.
Brookshire Grocery Company sells pharmacy business to Walgreen’s
Texas Church Security Coalition will meet today to go over new state law at Green Acres Baptist...
Texas Church Security Coalition holds meeting over new state law at Green Acres Baptist Church
James Brewer, Longview ISD High School principal
Longview High School principal James Brewer dies at 65

Latest News

Whaley Street intersection in Longview.
City of Longview to convert 2 intersections to 4-way stops
Zavalla Police searching for 2 suspects in multi-county string of diesel thefts.
Zavalla diesel theft connected to similar East Texas crimes
Nacogdoches Fire Department
WebXtra: $43M bond would include millions for Nacogdoches fire departments
James Alexander was arrested at a Longview hotel on Wednesday. He is accused of murder in...
White Oak police arrest husband of slain woman at Longview hotel