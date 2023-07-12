Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler City Council decreases Old Bullard Road speed limit

(City of Tyler)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler drivers will need to be more mindful of their speed on Old Bullard Road.

On Wednesday, the Tyler City Council approved an ordinance reducing the speed limit on Old Bullard Road to 30 miles per hour (mph) from 45 mph between Amherst Street and Old Jacksonville Highway. The decision was made following a traffic study, which included evaluations of the existing posted speed limit, traffic counts, speed data, driveway density, and accident history along the road.

“Based on the residential nature of this segment of Old Bullard Road, the high driveway density, and lack of sidewalks, it is recommended to lower the speed limit on Old Bullard Road to 30 mph from Amherst Street to Old Jacksonville Highway,” said traffic engineer Cameron Williams.

The existing posted speed limit is 40 mph from Amherst Street to 155 feet south of Fair Lane and 35 mph from 155 feet south of Fair Lane to Old Jacksonville Highway.

After implementation, the speeds will be re-evaluated to determine the effect of the lowered speed limit. Motorists are advised to adhere to the new speed limit and exercise caution while driving along this stretch of Old Bullard Road.

