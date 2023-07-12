Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler City Council approves reduction of 12 school zone speed limits

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler City Council approved an ordinance Wednesday reducing the speed limit to 20 miles per hour at 12 school zones.

The ordinance will affect Andy Woods Elementary, Boulter Middle School, Caldwell Elementary, Clarkston Elementary, Cumberland Academy, Griffin Elementary, Hubbard Middle School, Jack Elementary School, Moore Middle School, Ramey Elementary, Rice Elementary, Tyler Legacy High School, UT Tyler University Academy, and removes school speed zones for Clarkston Elementary.

“The decreased speed limits for school zones are for hours designated on school days, where school zone signs are posted, or at any time when electrical control devices are in operation advising motorists of the speed limit in the school zone,” said Traffic Engineer Cameron Williams. “This decision will improve safety for children and create a more consistent environment for drivers within school zones.”

The change is meant to create a consistent school zone speed across the city, and leaves only a few outliers with higher speeds on busier roads.

