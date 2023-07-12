Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Smith County explores creating community wildfire protection plan

By Blake Holland
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County is exploring what it would look like to put together a plan to protect communities from wildfire.

“It’s basically a preplan for wildfires,” said Matt Burnett with the Texas A&M Forest Service.

While other counties across the state have developed this type of plan, Burnett says counties in his territory are lacking. That is a possible problem, considering the number of wildfires in East Texas that break out within two miles of a community.

Wildfires that ignited within two miles of a community.
Wildfires that ignited within two miles of a community.(Texas A&M Forest Service)

“We can pick those high-risk areas and really focus on specific mitigation measures that would reduce the fire intensity in those areas,” said Burnett.

And while Smith County begins the process of looking at what it would take in terms of resources to make this type of plan, Burnett reminds property owners they, too, play a part in wildfire prevention.

“A good thing for homeowners to do is keep up with your landscape; if you get pine needles or leaves leftover from the winter, create some defensible space around your house for firefighters to work. Brush, limbs ... keep all that debris cleaned up and out of the way,” Burnett said.

The latest drought index shows just how helpful recent rains have been for parts of East Texas, with areas in Deep East Texas beginning to dry out.

Keech Bynum Drought Index
Keech Bynum Drought Index(Texas A&M Forest Service)

“We always say East Texas is never more than three weeks away from a fire season,” Burnett said. “We’ve been fortunate in the I-20 corridor to be getting some beneficial rainfall through here. But anytime summer comes around, it doesn’t take much for the heat to start drying things out, so we really take things on a week-by-week basis here.”

