Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Police: Patient shoots, kills health care worker in exam room

Tennessee officials say a health care worker was shot and killed by a patient at a clinic on Tuesday. (Source: WMC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A health care worker was fatally shot inside a clinic Tuesday in a suburb of Memphis, and a man was arrested in connection with the killing, police said.

The shooting took place in an exam room at the Campbell Clinic, Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said in local reports.

The suspect had reportedly been at the clinic for several hours before the shooting, Lane said, adding that the attack involved only two people and there was no active shooter situation. A man with a gun was found five minutes after the shooting, the police chief said.

“The scene is secure and there is no threat to the public,” the department said in a social media post.

Identities of the health care worker and the suspect were not immediately released.

The shooting was under investigation.

Collierville is located east of Memphis.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time
James Brewer, Longview ISD High School principal
Longview High School principal James Brewer dies at 65
The White Oak Police Department is investigating a Monday shooting death as a possible homicide.
White Oak woman found shot to death in home
Abiel Alberto Correa, 61, was booked into the Smith County Jail Sunday on a charge of...
Detectives arrest suspect in Smith Co. nightclub stabbing
2 Emory men killed in weekend wreck in Kentucky

Latest News

8-year-old arrested in Montgomery stolen vehicle chase, police say
Walgreens, CVS, and Walmart pharmacies settle with Smith County over opioid crisis
Nacogdoches Capital Needs
Casa Backpacks For Kids
Since 1996, amber alerts have been used statewide to find abducted children. Now, there’s an...
Athena Alert system goes active in Smith County