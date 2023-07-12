Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

Few showers/thundershowers along the TX/LA and TX/AR Borders overnight
Showers/thundershowers POSSIBLE along the TX/LA Border overnight.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A small update to earlier forecasts...there will be a slight chance for a few showers and/or thundershowers right along the Texas/Louisiana, Texas/Arkansas borders overnight tonight/very early Wednesday morning. Most of the heavier activity should be in Louisiana and Arkansas. There are Flash Flood Watches for the Louisiana parishes that border East Texas. This is just a heads-up for those chances. Heat Advisories are likely to be in effect for the next week and even a few Excessive Heat Warnings as high temperatures rise into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees through early next week. South and Southwesterly winds are likely at 10-20 mph with a few higher gusts. Humidity values are anticipated to remain high for at least the next 3-4 days before they start dropping just a little. Please take the upcoming heat seriously. Hydrate...stay out of the sun as much as possible, check on the elderly...make sure everyone is cool. Have a shady area outside for your outdoor pets...keep their water bowl full and cool. Be Ready and Stay Cool. Have a great night.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time
James Brewer, Longview ISD High School principal
Longview High School principal James Brewer dies at 65
The White Oak Police Department is investigating a Monday shooting death as a possible homicide.
White Oak woman found shot to death in home
Abiel Alberto Correa, 61, was booked into the Smith County Jail Sunday on a charge of...
Detectives arrest suspect in Smith Co. nightclub stabbing
2 Emory men killed in weekend wreck in Kentucky

Latest News

Slight chances for showers/thundershowers along the TX/LA Border overnight.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Hot and Humid!
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Hot and Humid!
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7