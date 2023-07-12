Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A small update to earlier forecasts...there will be a slight chance for a few showers and/or thundershowers right along the Texas/Louisiana, Texas/Arkansas borders overnight tonight/very early Wednesday morning. Most of the heavier activity should be in Louisiana and Arkansas. There are Flash Flood Watches for the Louisiana parishes that border East Texas. This is just a heads-up for those chances. Heat Advisories are likely to be in effect for the next week and even a few Excessive Heat Warnings as high temperatures rise into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees through early next week. South and Southwesterly winds are likely at 10-20 mph with a few higher gusts. Humidity values are anticipated to remain high for at least the next 3-4 days before they start dropping just a little. Please take the upcoming heat seriously. Hydrate...stay out of the sun as much as possible, check on the elderly...make sure everyone is cool. Have a shady area outside for your outdoor pets...keep their water bowl full and cool. Be Ready and Stay Cool. Have a great night.

