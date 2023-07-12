National youth ministry performs home maintenance for elderly in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The United Mission Action Reach-out Ministry by Youth has operations set up in Tyler this week, with several teams undergoing small construction projects at the homes of needy residents.

The U.M. ARMY is a national organization that takes high schoolers and young adults and immerses them in a week of service and worship in the host city. This group in Tyler is made up of high schoolers from all over East Texas.

“There’s nobody from the program this week from Tyler, so its cool to know if Nagodoches needs help, that U.M. ARMY will come,” said David Taravell, a volunteer from Nacogdoches. “It’s cool to be a part of something that doesn’t benefit ourselves but a community close to ours.”

Volunteers typically help paint houses, build handicap rails, among other services. 89-year-old Christine Harris of Tyler is getting her house painted, in addition to some light window work.

“I just enjoy them so much. They have done so much for me and helped me down through the years,” said Harris. “This is not my first time. But I still love them, they just like my grandkids to me. They’re very sweet and very kind.”

The 85 volunteers are staying at Pollard United Methodist Church for the week, where they participate in daily worship activities in addition to their volunteer work. They expect to complete work at a minimum of seven homes throughout Tyler this week.

