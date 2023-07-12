Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

National youth ministry performs home maintenance for elderly in Tyler

A house being serviced by the U.M. Army
A house being serviced by the U.M. Army(JD Conte)
By JD Conte
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The United Mission Action Reach-out Ministry by Youth has operations set up in Tyler this week, with several teams undergoing small construction projects at the homes of needy residents.

The U.M. ARMY is a national organization that takes high schoolers and young adults and immerses them in a week of service and worship in the host city. This group in Tyler is made up of high schoolers from all over East Texas.

“There’s nobody from the program this week from Tyler, so its cool to know if Nagodoches needs help, that U.M. ARMY will come,” said David Taravell, a volunteer from Nacogdoches. “It’s cool to be a part of something that doesn’t benefit ourselves but a community close to ours.”

Volunteers typically help paint houses, build handicap rails, among other services. 89-year-old Christine Harris of Tyler is getting her house painted, in addition to some light window work.

“I just enjoy them so much. They have done so much for me and helped me down through the years,” said Harris. “This is not my first time. But I still love them, they just like my grandkids to me. They’re very sweet and very kind.”

The 85 volunteers are staying at Pollard United Methodist Church for the week, where they participate in daily worship activities in addition to their volunteer work. They expect to complete work at a minimum of seven homes throughout Tyler this week.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time
The White Oak Police Department is investigating a Monday shooting death as a possible homicide.
White Oak woman found shot to death in home
A new Brookshire's grocery store is now open in Bossier City, La.
Brookshire Grocery Company sells pharmacy business to Walgreen’s
Texas Church Security Coalition will meet today to go over new state law at Green Acres Baptist...
Texas Church Security Coalition holds meeting over new state law at Green Acres Baptist Church
James Brewer, Longview ISD High School principal
Longview High School principal James Brewer dies at 65

Latest News

Volunteers get ready for the mobile food pantry in Jacksonvill
East Texas Food Bank kicks off mobile pantry in Cherokee County
Texas Church Security Coalition will meet today to go over new state law at Green Acres Baptist...
Texas Church Security Coalition holds meeting over new state law at Green Acres Baptist Church
Teams from as far away as Houston and Paris converged at Lear for the elimination series.
Girls softball, Dixie League baseball in full swing at Longview’s Lear Park
Hidden time capsule in old Mineola Post Office cornerstone.
Mineola time capsule reveals details of East Texas life more than 80 years ago