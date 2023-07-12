Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting death of Hallsville man

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An investigation is underway after authorities found a Hallsville man shot to death at a residence Tuesday night.

According to a social media post by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 3200 block of Walker’s Mill Road in Hallsville. When they arrived on scene, deputies said they found that Kevin Rogers, 44, of Hallsville, had been shot. Rogers was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the incident. More details may be released as they become available.

