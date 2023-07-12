Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gun Barrel City Council member fined by Texas Ethics Commission

Gun Barrel City
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - A Gun Barrel City Council member was investigated and fined by the Texas Ethics Commission in connection with alleged campaign finance violations.

In a report released by the Texas Ethics Commission, during her run for city council, Jennifer Jacobs is said to have accepted individual cash donations to her campaign that exceeded $100, in apparent violation of Section 253.033 of the Election Code. According to the report, on the 30-day pre-election report dated May 6, 2023, Jacobs received $2,715 in cash contributions. Of that, $2,315 exceeded $100 in amount, including a $2,000 cash contribution from a single contributor.

In her sworn response to the complaint, the report states Jacobs admitted accepting the cash contributions but also that she refunded the cash contributions that she had accepted. It states that Jacobs further provided canceled checks and bank statements confirming that she returned the contributions. However, the report does not state when said refunds were made or if they were made after Jacobs was cited for a violation.

The commission sanctioned Jacobs by fining her $250. KLTV has reached out to Jacobs for comment.

