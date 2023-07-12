East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Hot temperatures likely through at least the next 7 days. Heat Advisories and/or Excessive Heat Warnings are likely. A few showers and/or thundershowers are possible on Sunday and Monday and that should be it. Lows in the upper 70s to near 80 and highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s. Heat Index Values are expected to range from 105° to 115° through this period as well. A few morning clouds and afternoon sun are expected except for Sunday and possibly Monday where Partly Cloudy skies are expected. Please HYDRATE and stay out of the direct sun is possible. Check on the elderly, making sure they are cool. Outdoor pets should have a place to get out of the sun and cool/fresh water to drink. Please take this heat SERIOUSLY. Have a great day.

