East Texas Food Bank kicks off mobile pantry in Cherokee County

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas food bank hosted its first mobile pantry in Cherokee County today, the first of what will be a monthly event. It took place at the Jacksonville ISD’s John Alexander Gymnasium.

“It’s so important to offer things in people’s communities so they don’t have to travel far,” said Rebecca Berkley, Communications and Marketing Director for the East Texas Food Bank.” We know that families are still hurting because of the inflation and the high prices of groceries and gas, so anything we can do to help is a benefit to the people of East Texas.”

Berkley says between 300 and 500 people are usually fed by mobile pantries. She says Cherokee County was chosen for the next service due to its levels of food insecurity.

“Jacksonville has about 13.5% of adults considered below the poverty line, and also 2400 children in that.”

Residents were able to receive fresh fruit and vegetables, along with turkey and chicken.

“We just need it. It’s that important,” said Cindy Smith of Jacksonville. “Food prices are sky high, so it helps a lot.”

The East Texas Food Bank has also partnered with Special Health Resources to offer free health screenings at the mobile drives, in addition to pantry services.

The drive will occur monthly in Jacksonville on the second Tuesday of each month. Learn more about it here.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.