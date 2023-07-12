Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Dave Campbell’s historic items up for grabs in estate sale

There’s an estate sale starting on Thursday that will spark sports fans’ interest.
By Darby Brown
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - There’s an estate sale starting on Thursday that will spark sports fans’ interest. It’s happening at the home of the late Dave Campbell, the man who created a statewide football magazine that is still a staple today.

It looks like a Texas sports museum. Dave Campbell was a Waco native saw his first Baylor game in 1937. He died in December of 2021. The decades of sports moments he witnessed are captured in items at his house.

Dave Campbell will always be a Texas sports legend, and his daughters were tasked with digging though his and their mom Reba’s treasures.

There are dozens of copies of Texas football magazines that will be for sale. He had so many footballs, basketballs, and books signed by sports legends.

Of course, the family is keeping some items mostly of sentimental value. The sale will begin Thursday morning at 9 a.m. it will run through Saturday. The Campbell home is lc

It will run through saturday.. The campbell home is located in waco at 58-hundred mount rockwood circle..

