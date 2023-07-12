Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Daingerfield man gets life sentence for murder of Camp County woman

Tyrek Neal
Tyrek Neal(Camp County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PITTSBURG, Texas (KLTV) - A Daingerfield man accused in the murder of a 21-year-old woman was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday.

Tyrek Neal, 25, was arrested in Nov. 2021 for the murder of Makayla Goodson, 21. On Wednesday, Neal was sentenced to life in prison in the 76th District Court after pleading guilty, according to the Camp County Sheriff’s Office.

Goodson was shot numerous times at her home in the Thunder Point community in northern Camp County on Nov. 5, and was reportedly discovered by her boyfriend the next day. A warrant for Neal’s arrest was obtained on Nov. 12, and he was booked into the Marion County Jail before being transported to Camp County.

