Como-Pickton varsity football home games to be played at Winnsboro

COMO, Texas (KLTV) - Como-Pickton ISD announced Wednesday that football games will be played at Winnsboro for the 2023 season.

According to an ISD Facebook post, all varsity home games have been moved to Winnsboro. The change of plans also resulted in a revised schedule.

Revised Como-Pickton ISD varsity football schedule. (Como-Pickton CPCISD)

The school’s athletic facilities suffered damaged in the June 15 storms.

