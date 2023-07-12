Clovis police: 7-year-old shot in the head, 3 arrested

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police are investigating a shooting that left a 7-year-old girl hospitalized.

Police say officers responded to the call just before 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday. The caller stated a small, white SUV was being shot at by a man wearing all black near 12th and Calhoun Street.

In a second call, the caller said his sister was shot in the head and they were going to the hospital.

Officers responded to the scene of the shooting and began speaking to possible witnesses.

Officers also responded to Plains Regional Medical Center and found a small, white SUV with multiple bullet holes on the driver’s side of the car. Officers were then notified of a 7-year-old girl inside the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.

She was transported to a medical facility in Texas for further treatment.

The 9th Judicial District Major Crimes Unit began investigating the shooting, and the investigation led to the arrest of 48-year-old Jeffrey Smiley for child abuse resulting in great bodily harm, five counts of assault with intent to commit a violent felony, child abuse, and a felon in possession of a firearm.

Police also arrested 29-year-old Jocelyn Smiley for child abuse and 32-year-old Brandon Brooks for accessory to assault with intent to commit a violent felony and harboring or aiding a felon.

The Clovis Police Department is asking for the public’s help with information related to the shooting.

If you have any information, call Clovis Police at (575) 769-1921.

To submit an anonymous tip, call Curry County Crime Stoppers at (575) 763-7000.

