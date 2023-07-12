Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
City of Tyler approves $1M contract to update 2 intersections

The Tyler City Council approved construction for two traffic signals Wednesday.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler City Council approved construction for two traffic signals Wednesday.

The plan includes a $1,057,847.80 contract with Striping Technology, LP, to reconstruct the intersection of West Gentry Parkway and West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and construct a new traffic signal at West Grande Boulevard and Old Noonday Road.

According to the city, the West Gentry Parkway and West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard signal equipment is outdated and in need of replacement. Portable traffic signal trailers will be reportedly be deployed in September.

The Grande Blvd. and Old Noonday Rd. signal will replace a flashing yellow caution light.

“A study of the West Grande Boulevard and Old Noonday Road intersection revealed that traffic volumes and crash history justified installation of a traffic signal,” said Traffic Engineer Cameron Williams. “The area is seeing additional development, and traffic volumes are continuing to increase on West Grande Boulevard as well as County Road 192.”

The city said construction is scheduled to begin early 2024. Both projects are estimated to be completed by Aug. 2024.

