City of Longview to convert 2 intersections to 4-way stops

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Longview says traffic signals will be removed from two intersections beginning Thursday.

The intersections are on Whaley Street, where it crosses Fredonia Street and Center Street downtown. According to the city, a recent Traffic Signal Warrant Analysis identified that the signals at these intersections were no warranted by any of the nine factors examined.

The intersections have been operating as temporary four-way stops since the study, and will now be converted permanently as the signs proved more effective than signals.

Removal of the signal equipment will begin Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.