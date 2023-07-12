Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

75-year-old delivery driver dies after industrial metal fell on him, coroner says

FILE - The coroner said the cause of the accident is under investigation.
FILE - The coroner said the cause of the accident is under investigation.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A 75-year-old man was killed in what appeared to be a freak accident at an industrial plant in Kentucky Wednesday morning.

According to the coroner’s office, Edwin Hamilton was making a delivery to the plant when a piece of industrial metal fell on him when he was outside his vehicle, killing him.

His body was taken to Frankfort for an autopsy.

The coroner said the cause of the accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time
The White Oak Police Department is investigating a Monday shooting death as a possible homicide.
White Oak woman found shot to death in home
A new Brookshire's grocery store is now open in Bossier City, La.
Brookshire Grocery Company sells pharmacy business to Walgreen’s
Texas Church Security Coalition will meet today to go over new state law at Green Acres Baptist...
Texas Church Security Coalition holds meeting over new state law at Green Acres Baptist Church
James Brewer, Longview ISD High School principal
Longview High School principal James Brewer dies at 65

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, talks to...
Alabama senator says white nationalists are racists after weeks of declining to say so
President Joe Biden looks to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he speaks during an...
Ukraine wins G7 security pledges but its NATO membership remains elusive
The Storm-0558 hackers used forged authentication tokens — pieces of information used to verify...
Chinese hackers breached State Dept., other government email on eve of Blinken visit, officials say
A father and son were killed in a crash involving a suspected drunken driver.
Father, son killed in a crash involving a suspected drunken driver
Nearly $200 billion in pandemic unemployment payments ‘could have been improper’
Nearly $200 billion in pandemic unemployment payments ‘could have been improper’