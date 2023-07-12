2 vehicles wreck in Longview after driver misses stop sign

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck occurred in Longview late Wednesday morning, allegedly because of a stop sign covered by an untrimmed tree.

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum spoke with a resident who lives near the scene of the wreck. The woman said the sign has been covered for a while, and several wrecks have happened at the intersection of Court Street and Hudson Avenue as a result. Police reportedly say they will request that the city trim back the trees covering the sign.

The wreck involved a van and car. The driver of the car said they missed the stop sign.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.