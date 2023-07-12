Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

2 vehicles wreck in Longview after driver misses stop sign

The wreck involved a van and car. The driver of the car said they missed the stop sign.
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck occurred in Longview late Wednesday morning, allegedly because of a stop sign covered by an untrimmed tree.

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum spoke with a resident who lives near the scene of the wreck. The woman said the sign has been covered for a while, and several wrecks have happened at the intersection of Court Street and Hudson Avenue as a result. Police reportedly say they will request that the city trim back the trees covering the sign.

The wreck involved a van and car. The driver of the car said they missed the stop sign.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time
The White Oak Police Department is investigating a Monday shooting death as a possible homicide.
White Oak woman found shot to death in home
A new Brookshire's grocery store is now open in Bossier City, La.
Brookshire Grocery Company sells pharmacy business to Walgreen’s
James Brewer, Longview ISD High School principal
Longview High School principal James Brewer dies at 65
Texas Church Security Coalition will meet today to go over new state law at Green Acres Baptist...
Texas Church Security Coalition holds meeting over new state law at Green Acres Baptist Church

Latest News

2 vehicles wreck in Longview after driver misses stop sign
Tyler City Hall
WebXtra: Tyler City Council approves funding to improve low-income communities
WebXtra: Tyler City Council approves funding to improve low-income communities
City of Tyler approves $1M contract to update 2 intersections
City of Tyler approves $1M contract to update 2 intersections