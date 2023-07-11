Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
White Oak woman found shot to death in home

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITE OAK, Texas (KLTV) - Police found a White Oak woman shot to death in a home Monday.

The White Oak Police Department announced in a Facebook post Tuesday morning that a 61-year-old woman was found dead in a residence on the 100 block of Larkspur Street on Monday. Officers had responded to the residence after they were notified of the incident.

At the time of reporting, police say they are investigating the case as a homicide. Anyone with related information is encouraged to call (903) 759-0106.

