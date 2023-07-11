Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Proposed $43.5M would cover funding for fire stations, airport, parks

By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Capital Needs Advisory Committee Chairperson Judy McDonald speaks about proposing a $43.9M bond to the Nacogdoches City Council to pay for various city projects, including fire stations, the airport, parks and streets. If passed, the bond will be on ballots in the November election. The city council will meet Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

