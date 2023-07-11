WebXtra: Athena Alert system goes active in Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After last year’s tragedy of 7-year-old Athena Strand, who was kidnapped and murdered by a FedEx driver in Wise County, a new law has set a new system in place. It’s called the Athena Alert, which notifies people in a regional area, as opposed to the wider reach of the similar Amber Alert system. It can be issued without having to confirm that a missing child has been abducted beforehand. KLTV’s Kristine Guevara spoke with the Smith County Sheriff’s office about it.

