WebXtra: Athena Alert system goes active in Smith County

By Kristine Guevara
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After last year’s tragedy of 7-year-old Athena Strand, who was kidnapped and murdered by a FedEx driver in Wise County, a new law has set a new system in place. It’s called the Athena Alert, which notifies people in a regional area, as opposed to the wider reach of the similar Amber Alert system. It can be issued without having to confirm that a missing child has been abducted beforehand. KLTV’s Kristine Guevara spoke with the Smith County Sheriff’s office about it.

