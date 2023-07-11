WATCH: Eastern states experience extreme flooding following severe weather

United States (KLTV) - Eastern states including Vermont, New York, and Pennsylvania have seen severe flooding in many areas starting Sunday.

From TMX:

Torrential rain brought widespread flooding to Vermont on Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Winooski 1 Dam saw rushing floodwater on Tuesday.

Water threatens to come over the observation deck at Winooski 1. Credit: @AustinDavisVT / WEATHER TRAKER /TMX

A video shared by Twitter user @CharlesOConnor8 in Cabot, about 20 miles northeast of Montpelier, shows flooding on Main Street after the Winooski River rose over a bridge Monday.

Flooding on Cabot, VT's Main Street after the Winooski River rose over a bridge Monday. Credit: @CharlesOConnor8 / WEATHER TRAKER /TMX

Numerous flash flood warnings were in effect across the state on Monday, according to the National Weather Service, which warned the floods would be “potentially catastrophic.” The Winooski River crested at 21.35 feet early Tuesday at the Montpelier gauge, where the major flood stage is 17.5 feet, the agency said.

Torrential rain brought widespread flooding to Vermont on Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Credit: @Yabadaba_dyl/WEATHER TRAKER /TMX

Montpelier was under a flash flood warning until 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, and remained under a flood warning until 2:45 p.m., the agency said. Gov. Phil Scott said 11 swift water rescue teams were deployed throughout the state Sunday evening in preparation for Monday’s floods.

Torrential rain brought widespread flooding to Vermont on Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Credit: Steven Cook / WEATHER TRAKER /TMX

State police said some two dozen state roads were closed by 10 a.m. Monday due to flooding, and emergency crews were conducting rescues in multiple communities.

State police said some two dozen state roads were closed by 10 a.m. Monday due to flooding. Credit: Vermont State Police / WEATHER TRAKER /TMX

Authorities are advising residents and visitors to avoid walking or driving in floodwaters, which can obscure washouts, debris and other dangers.

Motorists were stuck on a roadway in Orange County, New York during the widespread flooding as well. State police were able to intervene and rescue the drivers from the rushing waters.

Torrential downpours brought life-threatening and damaging flash floods to New York on Sunday. Credit: New York State Police / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX

In Lebanon, Pennsylvania, roads were closed due to flooding as well. Video shared over Twitter showed a road closure east of Harrisburg on Sunday. Lebanon saw around 2 inches of rain over the 48-hour period ending 8 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Higher rainfall totals and more flooding were concentrated in the southeastern part of the state, the agency said.

Severe storms dropped torrential rain in Pennsylvania on Sunday, prompting flood warnings. Credit: @lvwxgurl / WEATHER TRAKER /TMX

