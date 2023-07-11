Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Walgreens, CVS, and Walmart pharmacies settle with Smith County over opioid crisis

In the ongoing fight with opioid manufacturers and distributors, Smith County has reached settlements with three of the nation’s leading pharmacies.
By Blake Holland
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In the ongoing fight with opioid manufacturers and distributors, Smith County has reached settlements with three of the nation’s leading pharmacies.

In recent years, judges and juries across the country have found Walmart, CVS, and Walgreens fueled the opioid crisis by recklessly distributing vast amounts of pain pills.

During their Tuesday morning meeting, the Smith County Commissioners Court agreed to the following settlement payments from the big three.

Pharmacy settlement payments for Smith County, according to information from the county auditor.
Pharmacy settlement payments for Smith County, according to information from the county auditor.(KLTV)

Smith County Judge Neal Franklin said while the county can use the money however it pleases, the commissioners court will likely use it in the continued fight against opioids or for the related mental health crisis.

“We’ll continue fighting this and I know the law firms that have assisted us will continue fighting,” Franklin said.

The county has previously settled with pharmaceutical companies for an overall estimated direct share total of $1,724,511. The ten companies include Janssen, Allergan, Endo, Teva, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and Cardinal, according to Thomas Wilson, assistant Smith County district attorney.

