Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Showers and storms decrease in coverage this afternoon.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Showers and thunderstorms that become widespread for those along and north of I-20 this morning will decrease in coverage heading into the afternoon. A few showers and isolated thunderstorms may persist into the afternoon, but most of the rain is expected to end by early afternoon. Look for partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies today, maybe mostly sunny in some areas. Highs this afternoon will range from the upper 80s to the upper 90s, warmer in areas that stay dry and see more sunshine. This evening, a couple showers and thunderstorms may develop around sunset, but are expected to fall apart or move out of East Texas rather quickly.

Wednesday will be a mostly sunny and dry day with highs in the upper 90s, and that’ll be the forecast for the rest of the week. Sunny/mostly sunny skies will persist through Friday/Saturday, with highs in the upper 90s/nearing 100-degrees. Weather computer model guidance has backed off on the weekend rain chance, though I’m going to leave a low chance in for Sunday for now. This rain chance will depend on whether or not the ridge of high pressure that dominates our summer weather pattern shifts to the west. If it does, that would put us into a pattern that would be favorable for at least some rain on Sunday, possibly into part of next week. Again, models have backed off of this idea and keep us dry, but I am hopeful for now that we may see that change - we’ll see. Have a great Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

