Task force arrests Crockett teenager in connection with fatal shooting of Lufkin man

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A multi-agency task force arrested a Crockett man Monday night; the arrest is in connection to the April shooting death of Lufkin man Richard Coutee, Lufkin police say.

Trederrick Dewayne Sherman was taken into custody on a murder warrant on July 10. (Lufkin Police Department)

Trederrick Dewayne Sherman, 17, was taken into custody on a murder warrant just before 9 p.m. at a home on Briar Lane in Crockett. According to Jessica Pebsworth with the City of Lufkin, his arrest followed a coordinated effort by Lufkin and Crockett Police Departments, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Coutee was shot to death around 11:15 p.m. April 3 on his front doorstep in the 1100 block of Maberry Street in Lufkin.

Sherman’s arrest marks the third in the case, with Jardon Lamontre Castle, 18, of Jasper, still at large.

Jardon Lamontre Castle, 18, of Jasper, still at large. (Lufkin Police Department)

A juvenile suspect and Cassidy Johnson, 17, of Lufkin, have also been charged with murder in the incident.

Anyone with information on Castle’s location is asked to contact the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers online at 639tips.com or 936-639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.

