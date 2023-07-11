Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Take a look at the first trailer for ‘Wonka’

“Wonka” hits theaters Dec. 15. (Source: Warner Bros. Pictures)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Welcome to the chocolate factory!

The first trailer for “Wonka” was released Tuesday, starring Timothée Chalamet as the title character.

The clip shows a young Willy Wonka getting his start in the chocolate industry.

Director Paul King said the film is intended to be a prequel to the classic 1971 film starring Gene Wilder to give fans more insight into Willy Wonka’s background.

“Wonka” hits theaters Dec. 15.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time
James Brewer, Longview ISD High School principal
Longview High School principal James Brewer dies at 65
Abiel Alberto Correa, 61, was booked into the Smith County Jail Sunday on a charge of...
Detectives arrest suspect in Smith Co. nightclub stabbing
White Oak woman found shot to death in home
2 Emory men killed in weekend wreck in Kentucky

Latest News

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talks to journalists during a joint press conference...
NATO chief says no timetable set for Ukraine’s membership, a position that disappointed Zelenskyy
Michael Burham is being sought after escaping from a Pennsylvania jail days ago, police said.
Police: Items believed connected to jail escapee still being found; reward increases
White Oak woman found shot to death in home
Senators tee off on PGA execs over merger
Senators grill PGA execs on negotiations with LIV Golf
Senators grill PGA execs on negotiations with LIV Golf