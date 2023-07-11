Smith County looking to possibly acquire pet disaster relief trailer

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County is looking to meet a federal requirement when it comes to providing disaster relief to people’s pets by acquiring a special trailer.

During their Tuesday meeting, the Smith County Commissioners Court authorized the county’s emergency manager to pursue a grant for a pet disaster relief trailer from the American Kennel Club. The trailer comes fully equipped with supplies needed to roll out a lost and found shelter or co-location shelters, in which people can stay with their pets in the aftermath of a disaster.

“As we saw with the recent severe storms, owners weren’t wanting to go to a hospital or shelter because they wanted to take their pets. So, that’s why FEMA requires that now,” said Brandon Moore, Smith County Emergency Management Coordinator.

The trailers have previously been used in the aftermath of California wildfires and flooding in North Carolina, according to the American Kennel Club.

The court’s action on Tuesday allows Smith County to move forward with exploring the trailer and applying for the grant.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.