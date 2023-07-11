Remains of Laredoan missing in Korean War finally returning home

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Alex Cano
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After 73 long years, the remains of Army Sergeant Cresenciano Garcia, Jr., a Laredoan who served in the Korean War, are finally repatriated. Garcia, just 22 years old then, was reported missing in action during a battle south of Kunu-ri, South Korea, in December 1950.

Due to the circumstances of the battle, Garcia’s remains could not be immediately recovered. As a result, he was officially declared dead in February 1951. In 1954, five sets of remains were sent to Japan and subsequently interred in Hawaii in 1956.

Fast forward to 2019, when those remains were exhumed, and this past April, one of them was confirmed through extensive analysis to belong to Garcia. After decades of uncertainty, his burial is set to take place on October 14th, bringing closure to his family and honoring his sacrifice.

Garcia’s case is just one of over 7,000 Americans still unaccounted for from the Korean War.

