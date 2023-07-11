Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... There is a chance for showers/thundershowers after midnight tonight and throughout the day on Tuesday. (20-30%). After those rain chances...we dry out...and get HOT. After a mostly cloudy sky on Tuesday, we should see mostly sunny skies through Saturday, then Partly cloudy skies are expected. Very small chances for a few showers will be possible on Sunday and Monday. The stationary front that remains over East Texas at this time is expected to begin moving northward on Tuesday. That will allow us to dry out and get hot. Heat Advisories are in effect for the western and far southern sections of East Texas and are likely to be issued for all of us beginning very soon, so stay with us on that and we will update you. Have a great night.

