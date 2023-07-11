Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Nacogdoches County commissioners consider seismic equipment agreement renewal with UT Austin

Nacogdoches County license agreement
Nacogdoches County license agreement(all use)
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches County commissioners will discuss the approval of renewing a license agreement between the county and the University of Texas in Austin to use seismic equipment on county property in the Chireno area.

County Judge Greg Sowell said UT Austin’s Texas Geosciences department administrates the Texas Seismological Network. The seismic equipment monitors all statewide earthquakes and has been in the county for five years.

“This allows the study of the entire state as a whole to see what the seismic activity is, and this is just a way that it can utilize together that information and have accurate information about this area,” said Sowell.

Commissioners will meet Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time
Abiel Alberto Correa, 61, was booked into the Smith County Jail Sunday on a charge of...
Detectives arrest suspect in Smith Co. nightclub stabbing
James Brewer, Longview ISD High School principal
Longview High School principal James Brewer dies at 65
Lt. Gov. Patrick, Speaker Phelan say agreement reached on property tax cuts
2 Emory men killed in weekend wreck in Kentucky

Latest News

Texas Church Security Coalition will meet today to go over new state law at Green Acres Baptist...
Texas Church Security Coalition to hold meeting over new state law at Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 7-11-23
Tuesday’s Weather: A slight chance for rain today
Tabatha Peri, left, and Angela Owens helped new parents surrender their infant shortly after a...
Newborn surrendered to Texas store employees after surprise birth
Task force arrests Crockett teenager in connection with fatal shooting of Lufkin man
Task force arrests Crockett teenager in connection with fatal shooting of Lufkin man