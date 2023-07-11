Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lubbock teen sentenced to 30 years for May 2021 drive-by shooting

Officers arrested 17-year-old Jamez Sanchez for aggravated assault at approximately 3 p.m. June 28 in the 500 block of 53rd Street.(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Judge Douglas Freitag sentenced a teen to 30 years in prison Tuesday for a deadly drive-by shooting of a 69-year-old man back in May 2021.

19-year-old Jamez Sanchez pled guilty in the 140th District Court Wednesday, July 5. He pled guilty to aggravated assault with a motor vehicle causing serious bodily injury. Sanchez must serve half his sentence before he’s eligible for parole.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Two arrested in connection to May 9 fatal shooting

On May 9, 2021, officers were called to reports of shots fired near North Quaker and Clovid Rd. That’s where investigators found at least three homes with gunshot damage. The next day, Willard Justice Jr., 69, was found dead inside his home after a check welfare call in connection to the shooting.

A second suspect, 22-year-old Leo Conteras, was also charged in the shooting and is awaiting trial.

