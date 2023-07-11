Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview native drafted by Cincinnati Reds in 3rd round of MLB draft

By Michael Coleman
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A baseball player from Longview has been drafted by title contenders Cincinnati Reds in the 3rd round of the MLB draft.

Hunter Hollan has spent his entire life playing baseball and dreaming for a spot in an MLB roster. His dream finally came true.

“It’s a good feeling for sure, it’s just the first box checked of a lot so, but it’s cool having the weight off the shoulders, my dream came true today and it’s cool,” said Hollan.

Cincinnati Reds are National League contenders who don’t shy away from using younger players.

Hollan celebrated the achievement with family and friends whom expressed great excitement for Hunter.

“Lord have mercy, we are just blessed for him to have the opportunity to even consider himself a major league baseball player. The struggles of college and the route he ended up taking, between the Ju Co, and A&M, and the covid year and all that stuff, to be where he’s at now is just absolutely insane,” said proud father Bully Hollan.

“Oh yes I cried, most definitely, tears of joy. Tears of joy that he accomplished such a big goal that he’s wanted since he was a little boy,” said proud mother Kimberly Hollan.

Although east Texans don’t know much about the Cincinnati Reds, they’ll get used to saying go reds!

