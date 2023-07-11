Henderson County man accused of murder agrees to plea deal for prison sentence

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man accused of murder has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in exchange for jail time.

Michael Todd Cernock, 62, of Mabank, was arrested in 2020 and charged with murder in connection with the 2019 death of his live-in girlfriend, Belinda Foster.

Court records show that Cernock has pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter and in exchanged will receive a 12-year prison sentence.

