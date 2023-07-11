Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Henderson County man accused of murder agrees to plea deal for prison sentence

Michael Todd Cernock
Michael Todd Cernock(Henderson County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man accused of murder has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in exchange for jail time.

Michael Todd Cernock, 62, of Mabank, was arrested in 2020 and charged with murder in connection with the 2019 death of his live-in girlfriend, Belinda Foster.

Court records show that Cernock has pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter and in exchanged will receive a 12-year prison sentence.

Previous reporting:

Sheriff: Boyfriend charged with murder after woman found dead in Henderson County

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time
James Brewer, Longview ISD High School principal
Longview High School principal James Brewer dies at 65
Abiel Alberto Correa, 61, was booked into the Smith County Jail Sunday on a charge of...
Detectives arrest suspect in Smith Co. nightclub stabbing
Lt. Gov. Patrick, Speaker Phelan say agreement reached on property tax cuts
2 Emory men killed in weekend wreck in Kentucky

Latest News

WebXtra: Proposed $43.5M would cover funding for fire stations, airport, parks
WATCH: Houston cell phone store employee punches robber in face
WATCH: Houston cell phone store employee punches robber in face
White Oak woman found shot to death in home
KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with White Oak Police Chief Terry Roach about a shooting death that...
WebXtra: White Oak police chief discusses woman found shot to death in home