East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... The rain/thundershowers that occurred earlier today over the northern ½ of East Texas has tapered off and that is likely to be the last real chance for rain for the next or so. Heat Advisories are likely to be in effect for the next week and even a few Excessive Heat Warnings as high temperatures rise into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees through early next week. South and Southwesterly winds are likely at 10-20 mph with a few higher gusts. Humidity values are anticipated to remain high for at least the next 3-4 days before they start dropping just a little. Please take the upcoming heat seriously. Hydrate...stay out of the sun as much as possible, check on the elderly...make sure everyone is cool. Have a shady area outside for your outdoor pets...keep their water bowl full and cool. Be Ready and Stay Cool. Have a great day.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.