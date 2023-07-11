Copperas Cove police not ‘fueling around’ in search for gas theft suspect

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - The Copperas Cove Police Department says it’s “not fueling around” in its search for a suspect in a case of gas theft.

In video surveillance footage shared by police, a woman is seen walking onto a residence and leaving with a gas can that did not belong to her, police said.

Anyone with information is to anonymously call 254-547-1111.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1000 for information that leads to an arrest.

