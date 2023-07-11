Angelina County commissioners table discussion on courthouse construction

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County commissioners have tabled a decision to move forward with a possible new courthouse.

Angelina County Judge Keith Wright said a decision to establish a commission would be decided at a future meeting. It was decided that it will be discussed in a future agenda, when a new planning committee will determine the best way to move forward.

217th District Judge Robert Inselmann spoke about the about the possibility of conducting a study regarding said construction. Inselmann said he would speak with commissioners about the project again soon.

According to Inselmann, the necessity comes not just from decades of wear and tear on the building, but how county business has simply outgrown the current structure. The current courthouse was originally constructed in 1955, with an addition completed in 1978.

