2 Emory men killed in weekend wreck in Kentucky

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Kentucky (KLTV) - Two East Texas men were killed in a wreck on Interstate 65 on Sunday near Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police said the wreck happened at 11 a.m. near the 12 mile marker on southbound I-65.

According to a Kentucky State Police statement, Simpson County Coroner’s Office pronounced Alan Pound, 62, of Emory, and Ronnie McEnturff, 61, also of Emory, dead at the scene of the wreck.

A preliminary investigation by Kentucky State Police revealed that Pound was traveling southbound on I-65 in a 1985 pickup truck.  Pound’s vehicle struck the rear of a Franklin-Simpson Fire and Rescue 2008 International fire engine. The fire truck was parked in the left lane of travel with its emergency equipment activated due to an unrelated collision just south of its location, police said.

Pound, along with his passenger, McEnturff, were pronounced dead at the scene by the Simpson County Coroner. A firefighter who was on the fire truck was treated for minor injuries he received in the collision.

