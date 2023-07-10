Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Tyler man pleads guilty to starting house fire, burning woman

A Tyler man arrested in a 2022 arson case that resulted in the injury of a woman pleaded guilty Monday.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man arrested in a 2022 arson case that resulted in the burning injuries of a woman pleaded guilty Monday.

Stanley Paul Wilson Jr., 38, has been sentenced to two years in prison by Judge Debby Gunter after pleading guilty Monday. Wilson was charged with one count of first-degree arson and two counts of state-jail felony arson in April 2022. He was held on a collective bond of $1.5 million, and was suspected of setting fire to the home to intentionally destroy it, according to Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley.

According to an arrest document, the woman who was injured had an altercation with Wilson earlier in the night, accusing the man of stealing her belongings. She suffered second-degree burns from the fire and was ultimately taken to Dallas’ Parkland Burn Unit. When police spoke to Wilson after the fire, he reportedly denied involvement, and implied that the woman may have started the fire herself by accident. Surveillance footage from a nearby business ended up linking Wilson to the scene, resulting in his arrest.

Wilson has 439 days jail credit towards his two-year sentence.

Related

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abiel Correa
Smith County residents urged to take caution as authorities search for stabbing suspect
FILE - Police in Amarillo, Texas, are investigating a deadly shooting.
Police: 2 dead, 5 injured in Texas shooting
Hidden time capsule in old Mineola Post Office cornerstone.
Mineola time capsule reveals details of East Texas life more than 80 years ago
Abiel Alberto Correa, 61, was booked into the Smith County Jail Sunday on a charge of...
Detectives arrest suspect in Smith Co. nightclub stabbing
Lt. Gov. Patrick, Speaker Phelan say agreement reached on property tax cuts

Latest News

The new director of the East Texas Regional Airport was approved at the Monday meeting of Gregg...
Gregg County commissioners approve new East Texas Regional Airport director
The new director of the East Texas Regional Airport was approved at the Monday meeting of Gregg...
Gregg County commissioners approve new East Texas Regional Airport director
Tyler man pleads guilty to starting house fire, burning woman
Kincade Henry of Mount Pleasant has clinched a win at a Colorado rodeo.
Mount Pleasant roper in 1st at Colorado rodeo