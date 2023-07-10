Tyler man pleads guilty to starting house fire, burning woman

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man arrested in a 2022 arson case that resulted in the burning injuries of a woman pleaded guilty Monday.

Stanley Paul Wilson Jr., 38, has been sentenced to two years in prison by Judge Debby Gunter after pleading guilty Monday. Wilson was charged with one count of first-degree arson and two counts of state-jail felony arson in April 2022. He was held on a collective bond of $1.5 million, and was suspected of setting fire to the home to intentionally destroy it, according to Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley.

According to an arrest document, the woman who was injured had an altercation with Wilson earlier in the night, accusing the man of stealing her belongings. She suffered second-degree burns from the fire and was ultimately taken to Dallas’ Parkland Burn Unit. When police spoke to Wilson after the fire, he reportedly denied involvement, and implied that the woman may have started the fire herself by accident. Surveillance footage from a nearby business ended up linking Wilson to the scene, resulting in his arrest.

Wilson has 439 days jail credit towards his two-year sentence.

Related

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.