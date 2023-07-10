Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good evening, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... After a break from the rain for most of the afternoon, we’ll likely see new development of showers and thunderstorms on radar overnight tonight. As early as 10/11pm tonight there will be a chance for rain in the forecast, and that chance will last through at least the first half of Monday. While the Storm Prediction Center does not have us in a risk for severe storms overnight, some strong wind and hail cannot be ruled out overnight if a stronger storm is able to develop. Temperatures overnight fall into the mid 70s.

As mentioned a moment ago, we’ll have a chance for rain in the forecast through the first half of the day tomorrow, with decreasing chances into the afternoon. Temperatures Monday afternoon will range from the upper 80s to the mid 90s; like today, the cooler spots will be the areas we see more rain and clouds. Another chance for rain is in the forecast for Tuesday, then the rest of the work week looks dry and hot. Highs will be pushing 100-degrees for most of the week, likely meaning we’ll see more Heat Advisories and maybe Excessive Heat Warnings. By next Sunday, a week from today, we’ll have another chance for rain in the forecast. Have a great night.

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

