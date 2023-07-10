Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Schools across East Texas experiencing referee shortages for upcoming football season

By Michael Coleman
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Later this month many high school football teams will be reporting for practice for the upcoming season, despite the waning numbers of referees available to officiate their games.

“There’s been an ongoing shortage now for quite a few years, even before the pandemic we were experiencing”, said Patrick Smith, the TASO district 6 director.

According to Smith, the leading cause for the drop in available referees is age.

“What’s behind the shortage? Several factors, one is age. I believe the average age now with an official in Texas football is somewhere in the late 40s-50s range.... we want younger guys, I’m 63 so I’ve been doing this since ‘78. There are other guys who are older than I am, the east Texas chapter I believe has a guy at 92. That’s part of it, we’re aging out, " said Smith.

Although age is a leading factor, the most glaring reason is perhaps the abuse officials receive during these games.

“The new guys that we bring in first year’s kind of rough, learning, learning the trade and so on. Some coaches are little more mouthier than others and so they decide that’s not something they want to deal and put up with .... we also know that coaches are trying to get every advantage they can get, so we recognize those things.” says Smith.

Patrick Smith is a former college referee with a tremendous history and has seen it all. He notes that the shortage doesn’t really affect the varsity teams.

“Our main level is in our sub varsity situations. Middle schools, some of our guys are doing pee wee leagues. You know those guys; those coaches are just parents they get too competitive .. overzealous and so on.

Despite the shortage Smith is optimistic of being able to recuperate the dwindling amount of referees available.

“If we can get ‘em in, keep ‘em for three years the first three years, they’re probably gonna stay with us for a longer time period.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abiel Correa
Smith County residents urged to take caution as authorities search for stabbing suspect
Hidden time capsule in old Mineola Post Office cornerstone.
Mineola time capsule reveals details of East Texas life more than 80 years ago
FILE - Police in Amarillo, Texas, are investigating a deadly shooting.
Police: 2 dead, 5 injured in Texas shooting
An officer was allegedly caught in possession of the synthetic drug K2.
Anderson County prison officer accused of bringing drugs to Coffield Unit
A Las Vegas gambler hit a $10 million jackpot on Friday while playing a Megabucks slot machine.
Lucky gambler turns $40 wager into $10 million jackpot

Latest News

Framber Valdez
Blue Jays’ Romano replaces Astros’ Valdez on American League All-Star roster
Teams from as far away as Houston and Paris converged at Lear for the elimination series.
Girls softball, Dixie League baseball in full swing at Longview’s Lear Park
Texas Rangers
Nationals and Rangers meet in series rubber match
Texas Rangers
Candelario and Meneses HRs help Nats snap 5-game skid with a win over AL West-leading Rangers