Powerball jackpot surges to $675 million for Monday’s drawing
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot is still without a winner.
No one took home Saturday’s drawing of $615 million.
The pot now jumps to an estimated $675 million and would be the ninth-largest Powerball prize.
The next drawing will be Monday.
A player who wins the jackpot will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $675 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $340.9 million. Both options are before taxes.
