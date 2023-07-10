Paris man accused in burglary of 32 vehicles fails to appear for sentencing

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Paris man who pleaded guilty to burglarizing 32 vehicles failed to appear in court Monday.

Jaylon Sanders, 22, of Paris, Texas, was arrested on a warrant for engaging in organized criminal activity issued in early 2022. The warrant came after Sanders and three other Paris men were suspected of burglarizing 32 vehicles in the Smith County area. On Monday, Sanders failed to appear for his scheduled sentencing hearing in Judge Kerry Russell’s court. According to a court official, a warrant will be issued for Sanders’ arrest.

In the original case, the four men had been seen in a suspicious vehicle in the same neighborhood which had suffered multiple vehicle burglaries. All men have now been arrested, and Sanders was the third to be tried.

Sanders originally faced eight years probation, but after his failure to appear, he will face harsher charges following his arrest.

Related

Paris man accused in burglary of 32 vehicles pleads guilty

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.