By Katie Vossler
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  A few isolated showers and thunderstorms developed overnight and continue to develop in parts of East Texas this morning.  A decent chance for rain will be in the forecast for the first half of the day today, then will drop to a slight chance this afternoon.  Morning showers and cloud cover could keep temperatures just below average for today with another round of showers and thunderstorms possible tonight into tomorrow morning.  Chances for rain decrease through midweek as temperatures increase.  By the end of the week, south and southwest winds will pick up and temperatures will reach the upper 90s once again.

