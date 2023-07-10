Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Morning showers and thunderstorms will decrease in coverage this afternoon, though we’ll hold onto a low rain chance through the afternoon into the evening. Look for mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today if you don’t see any rain. Temperatures this afternoon will range from the upper 80s to the mid 90s, generally cooler where we have the rain and clouds, warmer in areas that stay dry with more sunshine. This evening we cool into the 80s, and eventually the 70s overnight. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible overnight and into Tuesday morning, with a minimal chance for a stronger thunderstorm with a wind threat. Rain chances will continue into the afternoon and evening Tuesday before showers and thunderstorms clear out late Tuesday night. Wednesday through Friday look dry and mostly sunny. Highs will return to the upper 90s, likely meaning the return of Heat Advisories and possibly Excessive Heat Warnings for the second half of the week. Though actual air temperatures will not be very impressive, the heat index (“feels like”) each day could push 110-degrees in the afternoon. We’ll cool down slightly for the weekend with the return of some cloud cover, and low rain chances may help with the cooling down as well. As of this morning, rain coverage doesn’t look great for the weekend, but at least there’s a chance. We continue to be mostly drought free across most of the area, though we do have Abnormally Dry conditions and Moderate Drought expanding in portions of Deep East Texas, any rain we can get will be a good thing. Have a great Monday.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.