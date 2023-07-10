Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man causes $50,000 worth of damage to Odessa H-E-B

Gonzolo Armendariz intentionally crashed through the main entrance of Odessa H-E-B
Gonzolo Armendariz intentionally crashed through the main entrance of Odessa H-E-B
By Lauren Munt
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Odessa Police Department, 43-year-old Gonzolo Armendariz intentionally crashed a car through the main entrance of the H-E-B in Odessa on Saturday.

Armendariz fought with the security guard and caused approximately $50,000 worth of damage to the store.

The investigation also revealed that Armendariz pulled the fire alarm and was intoxicated while in possession of a firearm.

Armendariz was charged with DWI “MB”, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon “MA”, False Alarm “MA”, Assault on a Security Officer “F3″, Criminal Mischief “F3″, and Assault Causing Bodily Injury “MA”.

Armendariz was transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

