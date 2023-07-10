Gregg County Commissioners Court approves funds for jailers’ overtime in light of staffing issues

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Commissioners Court approved a motion Monday morning that frees funding for overtime pay for county jail officers.

The motion re-appropriated $55,000 from the sheriff’s department’s group health insurance, salaries and wages fund to cover overtime, as the county is currently short by 33 officers, according to County Judge Bill Stoudt.

“Because we have a full jail, we have to maintain certain criteria with the jail commission, regarding so many guards per inmate,” said Stoudt. “What that means is we have to have a certain number of people serve over time, whether it be officers on patrol, whether it be other people.”

Stoudt said the county has been having staffing issues for approximately three years and was down by 40 officers at one point.

Several initiatives have been put into place, including a pay program that increases officer pay with each year of experience.

The judge expects a state grant to assist with jailer pay this year and said the commission is expecting to hear a proposal on a pay raise for the entire sheriff’s department.

Stoudt attributed the shortage to increased retirement in addition to pay lag, with increased difficulties related to new officer training.

“You can’t just go to a short program and get your license to be a law enforcement agent,” said Stoudt. “I think the pay has somewhat lagged behind all these new requirements.”

